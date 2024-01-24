John Cena comments on whether he'll be at WWE WrestleMania 40

John Cena has commented on whether he'll be a part of this year's WrestleMania, the biggest annual event in WWE.

The 16-time world champion challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year, but he lost the bout via pinfall. He recently revealed in an interview that he plans to retire from wrestling very soon, and it's left some fans wondering whether or not he'll show up at The Showcase of The Immortals this April.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, John Cena was asked about his status for WrestleMania 40. He said he doesn't know if he'll be free that weekend.

"I don't know if I'll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don't shoot on the weekends. But when I say I'm done -- in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back -- I'm just being honest with myself. There's such a great new generation now as well. It's time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day," said Cena. [H/T Entertainment Tonight]

John Cena says he doesn't intend to miss a year in WWE

The Cenation Leader has competed in at least one match in WWE every year over "the past 23 years." His last match took place at Crown Jewel 2023, where Solo Sikoa defeated him.

Cena told Entertainment Tonight that he has never missed a year in WWE and isn't planning on missing one as long as he can still perform.

"I've never missed a year, and as long as I can perform, I don't intend to miss a year," he said. [H/T Entertainment Tonight]

John Cena said he doesn't intend to miss a year in WWE, which means there's a chance he'll compete at WrestleMania 40.

