"I am THAT MF’r" - Former WWE Universal Champion claims he will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins took to social media to claim that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rollins set his sights on Riddle, who was recently unsuccessful in beating The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. The Visionary then declared that he was the only person capable of beating his former Shield stablemate.

Recently WWE on Fox's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Seth with his quotes from RAW:

"Only one man's got Roman Reigns number and you are lookin' at him!" [sic]

Quickly taking note, The Visionary retweeted it, reiterating the statement.

"I am THAT MF’r," Seth wrote.

Rollins and Reigns have a long history with one another. The two men made their debut on the main roster as part of The Shield, along with Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Together, the duo even captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. Their last match was at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event when Rollins pushed The Head of the Table to his absolute limit in one of the best Universal Title matches in recent history.

Eventually, Reigns retained his title after losing to The Visionary via disqualification.

How did the WWE Universe react to Seth Rollins' message for Roman Reigns?

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Seth Rollins' tweet.

In response to Rollins' tweet, fans showcased their support for the two-time Universal Champion and his vision of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Meanwhile, several fans asked Rollins to keep Reigns' name out of his mouth:

The Tribal Chief is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at this year's SummerSlam. Rollins has hinted that he might win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash it in during the battle of the two behemoths. You can read what The Visionary has said here.

