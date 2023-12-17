Former WWE Universal Champion preparing for WWE return, looking incredibly jacked in new photo

A former WWE Universal Champion has provided an update on his recovery from a career-threatening injury. That name is Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men had been sidelined with a serious neck injury, which forced him to go under the knife for level-one neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Strowman last wrestled on the May 1, 2023, edition of RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Otis and Chad Gable.

Though he's been recovering amid his injury hiatus, Braun Strowman did make a cameo appearance to pay heartfelt tribute to his late friend, Bray Wyatt, on the August 25 episode of SmackDown. The 40-year-old Superstar recently revealed that he's been cleared to start weight training, and was back at the gym.

Earlier today, he took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself flexing his muscles. Strowman appears to be in the best shape of his life. In the caption, he wrote:

"Four weeks back training after almost 5 months offf. Size is coming back. A little more to grow before I start the cut. How much do you think I weigh right now?? #braunstrowman #wwe #comeback #monster"

Braun Strowman reveals his goal upon WWE return

In an exclusive interview with Alan Jose John of India Today, Braun Strowman stated that he'd be coming back to represent not only himself, but also his fallen brother Bray Wyatt:

"I'm so blessed that he saw something in me, and believed in me if something happened to him, and step up into that role to be the Godfather of his son. So I'm not only coming back to represent myself, I'm coming back to represent my fallen brother."

As of this writing, there's no timeframe yet for The Monster Among Men's return. But he addressed the idea of returning at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next year.

