"GOOD BYE" - Former WWE Universal Champion puts Edge on notice after Judgment Day's betrayal

Finn Balor has put Edge on notice after Judgment Day betrayed their original leader on this week's WWE RAW.

This past Monday, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned their backs on The Rated-R Superstar and aligned with Balor. The Prince was originally set to join the faction as a fourth member, but things took a shocking turn.

Taking to Twitter, Balor sent a short message directed at the WWE Hall of Famer. The former Universal Champion shared two photos, one was of him shaking hands with the former Judgment Day leader.

In the second photo, Balor, Priest, and Ripley are seen standing over a beaten Edge. The Irishman's message read:

"GOOD BYE."

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

This wasn't the only time Balor took a shot at the former multi-time world champion on social media.

Shortly after Judgment Day's betrayal, he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself locking in the crossface on Edge with a steel bar. Balor's previous message to his rival read:

"Who's smiling now?"

How did the WWE Universe react to Finn Balor's latest tweet directed at Edge?

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Finn Balor's latest tweet. Some fans warned The Prince of possible repercussions, whereas some demanded a match between The Demon King and The Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam.

Here are a few interesting reactions:

However, one fan suggested that Balor shouldn't bring back his Demon character. Instead, he should use The Prince's persona against Edge.

Bizzy @AaronBlim @FinnBalor Pls don’t bring the demon back brother we want this guy @FinnBalor Pls don’t bring the demon back brother we want this guy https://t.co/1B2vhzxWoU

Whereas, one fan put the former Universal Champion on notice by reminding him that Edge was once part of the Brood. Here's the tweet:

Following Judgment Day's attack this week on RAW, it was announced on WWE's The Bump that Edge has suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. It remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.

Upon Edge's return, expect him to go after Judgment Day and feud against Finn Balor.

