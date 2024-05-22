Former WWE Universal Champion reacts to Judgment Day member's major shot with a 3-word threat

A former WWE Universal Champion recently took to social media to respond to The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh's major shot at him. The star being referred to is Braun Strowman.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Strowman came to R-Truth and The Miz's aid after Carlito came out to interfere and help Finn Balor and JD McDonagh win the World Tag Team Championship. Following The Judgment Day's loss, Damian Priest asked McDonagh to book himself a match against The Monster of All of Monsters for next week's episode of the red brand.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently took to Instagram to take a massive shot at Braun Strowman. This post caught Strowman's attention and he replied with a three-word threat.

"Run rabbit run!!!!" he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Braun Strowman's comment on JD McDonagh's Instagram post

Braun Strowman said he was born to be a WWE Superstar

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Braun Strowman talked about his release from WWE in 2021. The former Universal Champion said that he knew for a fact that he would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Strowman added that he truly believed he was born to wrestle in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I knew, I knew for a fact. And that’s what I said, I got reached out by everybody, come here, come wrestle for us. And I’ve said it time and time again. I’m loyal to this company. Because what this company has done for me, my family, my loved ones, I’m just loyal. And I knew for a fact that I would be back because this is where I belong. I truly believe I was put on this earth to be a WWE Superstar," Braun Strowman said.

Many fans want The Monster of All Monsters to go on a singles title run soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 40-year-old star's future.