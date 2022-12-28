Former WWE Universal Champion says working with John Cena is a  "full circle" moment

This Friday, John Cena will wrestle his first and only match of 2022 as he teams up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena's tag partner, Owens, has spoken about their unlikely partnership.

KO debuted on WWE's main roster in 2015 and took on the leader of Cenation, delivering one of the most shocking wins in the company's history as he defeated the 16-time world champion in his first match on the main roster.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Kevin Owens described how it feels to be joining forces with John Cena as he will once again stand face-to-face with his old friend Sami Zayn.

"It's kind of crazy, you know it's all kind of full circle. I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami. Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff." H/T TMZ

Sami Zayn seems to want nothing to do with Kevin Owens anymore, as he delivered a low blow to his former best friend last month at Survivor Series WarGames, proving his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the process.

Former WWE star comments on John Cena's return

With his Hollywood career taking off, the 16-time World Champion has not wrestled a match in WWE since taking on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August 2021.

Speaking on the Cafe De Rene podcast, former WWE star Rene Dupree stated that the company is guaranteed a big financial payoff whenever John Cena makes his return.

"How can we miss you if you don't go away? They haven't seen him in a year. They advertise him. He's an attraction. They built him up as such. You know, the machine pumped in millions and millions of dollars to promote him for years and years and years. So, now they got a money maker no matter what. They wanna sell out, bring out Cena out of the woodwork," he said. [1:00:48 - 1:01:08] H/T Sportskeeda

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



Join me as I take a trip back to 2015 to explain why this match is such a big deal.



@WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn



@JohnCena returns on Friday in the biggest #SmackDown main event of the year LIVE on FOX!Join me as I take a trip back to 2015 to explain why this match is such a big deal. .@JohnCena returns on Friday in the biggest #SmackDown main event of the year LIVE on FOX! Join me as I take a trip back to 2015 to explain why this match is such a big deal. @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn https://t.co/t8S3ODcO4d

The last episode of SmackDown in 2022 will be historic as John Cena and Kevin Owens will take on the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Which team do you think will come out on top this Friday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes