Former WWE Universal Champion takes a shot at Edge amid reports of being written off TV 

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor took a shot at Edge. The latter is reportedly set to be written off WWE TV for a while.

The Rated-R Superstar was in singles action against Dominik Mysterio for the main event of RAW. Post-match, The Judgment Day brutally assaulted their former leader.

Taking to Twitter, Finn Balor shared a photo of Judgment Day beating up The Rated-R Superstar on this week's show and sent him a stern warning.

"You either stand by our side, or you stand in our way #TJD" wrote Balor

Balor previously replaced the WWE Hall of Famer in The Judgment Day after both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed the man who recruited them into the faction.

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik's betrayal of Rey Mysterio and Edge led to him being recruited into the group after the young WWE star was tormented by The Eradicator for months.

Edge is expected to take time off from WWE TV

As aforementioned, on this week's RAW, the founder of The Judgment Day was beaten up by its current members.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE could be writing the former multi-time world champion off TV due to him having a limited schedule with the company.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that The Judgment Day's assault on RAW felt like another injury angle to take the 48-year-old star off TV. He said:

"The thing with Edge though is, because he’s got a limited contract so he’s not around weekly, it felt like this was another injury angle."

At Clash at the Castle, The Rated-R Superstar secured a huge win while teaming up with Rey Mysterio, beating Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. However, things between the babyfaces and The Judgment Day seem far from over.

