WWE star teases to jump off the pirate ship at WrestleMania 37

Kevin Owens is now well-known for intending to jump off the pirate ship inside the Raymond James Stadium at WrestleMania 37. He revealed his intentions in a WWE Network documentary about last year's WrestleMania.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 could not take place in Tampa and instead emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance.

That did not deter Owens though, as the former Universal Champion jumped off the large WrestleMania sign in his match against Seth Rollins instead.

Now that Raymond James Stadium will finally play host to WrestleMania 37 this weekend, Owens has taken to Twitter to tease the WWE Universe yet again about his intention on jumping off the ship.

Owens will face his frenemy Sami Zayn on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 with YouTube sensation Logan Paul accompanying the latter to the match.

Ahead of his match, KO took to Twitter to share some of the set photos from this year's WrestleMania. He said that it will be a challenging task for him to jump off the ship.

This is going to be quite the challenge... https://t.co/8EztIWC7rm — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 8, 2021

Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Before Owens' match against Zayn was even put on the card for WrestleMania 37, The Prizefighter took to Twitter in March 2021 and still teased about jumping off the ship.

Will I be able to make good on my intention to jump off of the pirate ship?

Will I win my match?

Will I even be on the show?!



Find out for yourself!



Don’t miss the biggest 2-night event of the year WRESTLEMANIA! Get your tickets NOW!https://t.co/RPx7bjTJ8b#WrestleMania — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 19, 2021

The past few weeks on SmackDown then saw Sami Zayn trying his hardest to prove that there was a conspiracy against him by some unknown people to make sure that he fails each week on the blue brand.

When he tried to explain this to Owens, the latter stated that there was no conspiracy and Zayn himself was to be blamed for his shortcomings.

This led to Zayn attacking Owens and the latter then demanded a match against The Great Liberator at WrestleMania 37, thereby renewing their past rivalry. While Owens' match with Zayn itself looks to be entertaining, the thought of him potentially jumping off the pirate ship is sure to excite the fans.