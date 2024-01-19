Former WWE US Champion no longer watches wrestling, but he's happy for The Judgment Day and Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day have been among the most prominent acts on WWE programming over the last 18 months. In an exclusive interview, Nic Nemeth gave his thoughts on the group's progress.

Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, left WWE in September 2023 after 19 years with the company. The 43-year-old briefly feuded with The Judgment Day toward the end of his time on RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth revealed he does not watch any wrestling. The former United States Champion did, however, have positive things to say about Priest's rise up the card in recent years:

"I famously do not watch wrestling, but I have social media and I see a lot of things that happen," Nemeth said. "Priest's another one that I didn't really know, didn't really hang out. He was a nice guy, and we got a couple of matches in, you go, 'Oh, man, this guy's come a long way. He's done so much.' He showed me pictures of him from a few years ago. It is a full transformation." [8:54 – 9:15]

In the video above, Nemeth answered whether fans could see him in AEW in the near future.

Nic Nemeth jokes about R-Truth's Judgment Day involvement

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley are all official Judgment Day members. In recent weeks, R-Truth has also tried to associate himself with the faction.

Nic Nemeth is pleased to see everyone in the stable doing so well. He also joked that R-Truth is the group's real leader:

"Everybody, seriously, I'm not watching, I don't know what's going on, but everyone in that group are not just good people, they have become this entity, and I am so proud and so happy for them," Nemeth continued. "When you see good people making good things work, you just get so happy for all of them, especially their leader, R-Truth." [9:16 – 9:35]

Nemeth has appeared in NJPW and TNA since leaving WWE. On January 20, he will face wrestling legend Ray Gonzalez at WWC show Euphoria in Puerto Rico.

What have you made of The Judgment Day's recent booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWC presents Euphoria, the largest independent event in Puerto Rico in the last decade, on Saturday, January 20, at 7:00pm (ET) in Puerto Rico's wrestling cathedral, the historic Pepín Cestero Arena at Bayamón.

Tickets are on sale at Rayting Mini Market in Mameyal at Dorado, Puerto Rico. Tickets will also be on sale the same day of the event (January 20) at the Pepín Cestero Arena, starting at 1:00pm (ET).

The event is available to watch on PPV on FITE TV.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here