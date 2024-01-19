Nic Nemeth addresses whether he could join AEW (Exclusive)

Nic Nemeth recently revealed where he sees his future in the wrestling business following his WWE departure.

Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, received his release from WWE in September 2023 after 19 years with the company. The 43-year-old has appeared in NJPW and TNA so far this month. He is also due to wrestle Ray Gonzalez at WWC's Euphoria event in Puerto Rico on January 20.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth addressed whether an appearance in AEW could also be in his future. The former WWE star's brother Ryan already works for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I am very focused on New Japan [NJPW] and TNA right now because I have seen a few different people on both of those rosters that I am blown away with," Nemeth said. "Not doing moves, being awesome at wrestling. Some of them have bigger names, and some of them don't have a name that's really well known all over the world yet." [9:57 – 10:17]

Nic Nemeth's immediate goal after leaving WWE

On January 4, Nic Nemeth confronted David Finlay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event. He also set his sights on Moose at TNA's Hard To Kill show on January 13.

While Nemeth is already making enemies on-screen, he hopes to use his experience to help progress the careers of anyone he shares the ring with:

"There's one or two in New Japan and there's five or six at TNA that I have been watching very closely. I famously don't watch wrestling, but I have been following and going, 'This person is one big break away from being the next up-and-coming thing.' How can I help them but also make the show awesome?" [10:19 – 10:36]

Nic Nemeth also spoke passionately about helping TNA after spending so long waiting on the sidelines to wrestle again:

"I sit here almost like an accountant going over numbers and algorithms and stuff. How can I make this a bigger deal? How can I make TNA one percent even better than it already is? Here's how. Here's what I should do. Here's the way to go. And I'm gonna prove it to everybody. I don't mean to be yelling. I'm excited because I've been sitting around for six months going, 'When the hell am I gonna start wrestling again?!'" [10:36 – 10:57]

Over the last two decades, Nemeth has proven he can compete in lengthy matches with wrestlers of various sizes and ability levels. Given his impressive physical condition, the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion sees no reason why he cannot wrestle for many years to come:

"I feel fantastic," Nemeth added. "I'm in the best shape of my life. I've done 20 straight years with three TVs that I missed. That is unparalleled. I'm gonna continue this. I might wrestle for 20 more!" [10:59 – 11:12]

Nic Nemeth's last WWE match occurred on the May 29, 2023, episode of RAW. He fought JD McDonagh in a one-minute contest, which ended in a double count-out.

WWC presents Euphoria, the largest independent event in Puerto Rico in the last decade, on Saturday, January 20, at 7:00pm (ET) in Puerto Rico's wrestling cathedral, the historic Pepín Cestero Arena at Bayamón.

Tickets are on sale at Rayting Mini Market in Mameyal at Dorado, Puerto Rico. Tickets will also be on sale the same day of the event (January 20) at the Pepín Cestero Arena, starting at 1:00pm (ET).

The event is available to watch on PPV on FITE TV.

