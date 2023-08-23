Former WWE US Champion says he was paid less money than he spent on his entrance for recent match

A former WWE United States Champion has claimed he got paid less money than he spent on his entrance for his latest outing.

Matt Cardona is quite possibly the biggest star on the independent scene. He was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment three years ago, and he has firmly established himself as one of the best entertainers on the wrestling scene since then.

The former WWE Superstar recently teamed up with Steph De Lander, and the duo took on Nick Gage and Maki Itoh in a Mixed Tag Team match. The bout occurred at the GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 - Day 1 event. Matt Cardona and De Lander lost the bout when all was said and done.

A spot from the contest went viral shortly after, in which Itoh and Gage could be seen brutally slicing their opponents' foreheads with pizza cutters.

Cardona's former opponent Effy noticed the photo of the disturbing moment on Twitter and asked if he was crying while being attacked by Gage.

To this, Cardona replied by stating that he got paid less than he spent on his elaborate entrance for the match.

A screengrab of the exchange

The ex-WWE star's entrance received massive praise from fans

At the event, Cardona and Steph De Lander did the Ghostbusters entrance, complete with a replica of Ecto-1 and Ghostbusters uniforms.

You can watch the entrance below:

Expand Tweet

Cardona and Steph De Lander's alliance has been a big hit with fans on the independent scene. As previously mentioned, Cardona took Chelsea Green's permission to form an alliance with De Lander.

The latter is also doing well for herself at the moment. She made her big return to the company during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated in seconds. However, she is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven.

Drop your reactions to Cardona's tweet! Did you like his Ghostbusters entrance? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot