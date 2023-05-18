Former WWE US Champion wants to "get back on track" after embarrassing loss

It's been a while since WWE Superstar Baron Corbin did anything of note on the main roster, and he's aware of it.

The former United States Champion has been a WWE mainstay for more than a decade now. He has had his moments under the spotlight on various occasions. For a while now, though, he has been going through a rough patch.

Baron Corbin recently lost to a debuting Cameron Grimes on SmackDown in six seconds. The squash left Corbin's fans stunned and angry. A fan asked him on Twitter if he was still thinking about wanting to face Logan Paul. For those unaware, Corbin once expressed a desire to wrestle The Maverick.

The 38-year-old responded to the fan and stated that he would love to take on Logan Paul, but first, he needs to figure out how to get back on track.

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE @RealEthanJakeC @LoganPaul Would love it. But i have to figure out how to get back on track first @RealEthanJakeC @LoganPaul Would love it. But i have to figure out how to get back on track first

What did the WWE Superstar say about Logan Paul?

Back in 2021, Logan Paul appeared at WrestleMania 37 and was at ringside for Sami Zayn's match against Kevin Owens. Following Owens' win, Paul turned on Zayn and raised Owens' hand. The Prizefighter ended up hitting a Stunner on The Maverick to a loud pop.

Mere weeks later, Baron Corbin made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The former United States Champion opened up about his love for boxing and took a massive shot at Logan and Jake Paul:

“I loved it and I miss it too. Dude, there’s so much money in it right now. Jake Paul or his brother, yo, hey, you want some, come get it. I’m happy to break one of your faces for a nice payday. Maybe I can fight both of them at the same time. There’s something special about boxing and hitting somebody square in the face hard enough that you feel their face through your glove and then they go down and you know it’s over. You don’t even have to watch them fall. You know this dude’s done. His cheek just touched his brain. I think I’ve had thirtysomething fights.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Logan Paul's last WWE outing was at WrestleMania 39. The popular star lost a singles match to Seth Rollins at the mega event. As for Corbin, his fans would love to see him get back on track and go on to have a banger against Paul somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin's standing on the main roster lately?

