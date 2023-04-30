Former WWE Women’s Champion attended therapy because she was miserable

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross admitted that she attended therapy because she was miserable.

The life of a female WWE Superstar is not easy. They are expected to maintain a certain body and look beautiful while putting on amazing matches in the ring. If they fail to live up to the standards set by their fans, they can often get trolled on social media.

All of this can be traumatic for many women in the business and they may look like they have it all together, their life may be falling apart. That is what happened to Nikki Cross.

The former WWE Raw Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself. Alongside the picture was a note where she admitted that she was miserable in the photo because she had a terrible relationship with food. She also admitted that she went to therapy in a bid to take care of herself.

"But I was miserable in this photo. I had a terrible relationship with food. I had a terrible relationship with myself. I hated myself. Going to therapy was the best decision I ever made. I look at recent photos now and l'm like I look more happy now. Because I am."

She continued:

"I didn't tell people I went to therapy because I didn't want to look mentally soft or weak. My god, that is absolutely the wrong mindset. Asking for help is strong. Taking the time to take care of yourself is strong. There's also more important things to life than other's perceptions of you," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross sent a heartfelt message to Tim White

Despite everything she has been through, Nikki Cross continues to be an amazing and kind-hearted person who is so different than her on-screen persona.

She also recently sent out a heartfelt tweet to 2023 Warrior Award recipient Tim White.

"Awww! This is wonderful! Tim was always so so so kind and generous with his time. One of my cherished memories in this company was being able to sit and chat with him. We miss you Tim ♥️," tweeted Nikki Cross.

We're glad to hear that Nikki Cross' misery is now over and she is happier than ever before.

