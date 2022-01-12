On the January 10, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. turned on her friend and tag team partner Rhea Ripley. Nikki claimed that “Almost Superheroes don’t need friends!” as she began to assault the Australian superstar.

It is the next evolution of the Nikki A.S.H. character, which debuted on WWE television in June 2021.

The Almost a Super Hero gimmick changed Nikki's fortunes on the main roster. She immediately won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and followed it up by cashing in and winning the RAW Women's Championship for the first time.

Nikki had a lengthy spell on NXT as a member of the Sanity stable, before being called-up to the main roster.

Prior to and after the debut of her superhero gimmick, Nikki had runs teaming with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. During this period she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on three occasions.

So how long did Nikki A.S.H. hold the WWE RAW Women's Championship?

Nikki held the RAW Women's Championship for 33 days. She defeated then-champion Charlotte Flair on the July 19, 2021 episode of WWE RAW after cashing in her Money in the Bank. Nikki then lost the title back to Charlotte at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat match which also involved Rhea Ripley.

Nikki discussed the evolution of character with Ring The Belle following winning the RAW Women's Championship last summer:

"For me, there’s always a part of me in every stage. I think if you’ve been on this journey with me. Whether it was in SHIMMER at the Berwyn Eagles Club coming to cheer me or boo me, and then the NXT Nikki, and then the Nikki that was a tag team with Alexa, and then Nikki when me and Alexa parted. And then you’ve got now. And I think it’s all been different parts and different layers of the personality. We’ve just spent the last five years exploring that, developing that. So I think if you’ve been on the ride with me, and this roller coaster ride with me, buckle up! Because we’re about to go to even more amazing heights." (h/t Pro Wrestling.Net)

Who did Nikki A.S.H. defeat to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021?

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



I did not see that coming.



#MITB Nikki Ash wins the women’s Money in the Bank.I did not see that coming. Nikki Ash wins the women’s Money in the Bank. I did not see that coming. #MITB https://t.co/uz0TLB1ReR

Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July 2021.

The win took place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view itself as she climbed the ladder to retrieve the lucrative briefcase. The win guaranteed her a shot at the RAW Women's Title at any time and at any place.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Tamina, and Zelina Vega also competed in the match. Nikki's victory came as a huge surprise and the victory helped catapult her career to new heights.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Nikki A.S.H. as RAW Women's Champion again? Yes No 5 votes so far