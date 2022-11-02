Bayley has garnered a lot of interest from a variety of women's wrestling legends who would have liked to step into the ring with her in their prime.

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim had a legendary career that has stretched over the past two decades in professional wrestling. While she's fought some of the best the industry has to offer, she never got to have a one-on-one matchup against the leader of Damage CTRL.

A fan recently asked Gail Kim on social media what she thought about WWE Superstar Bayley and if she would have liked to step into the ring with her. Kim responded by calling the leader of Damage CTRL "super entertaining" and believes the two women would have torn it up if they stepped into the ring together. Tweeting out:

"Well I can comment on Bayley ..... *silly tongue face emoji* super entertaining and talented and of course we would've torn it up. Duh!!!! *two crying laughing emojis*," Gail Kim wrote.

Gail Kim's tweet started an interaction with Bayley this afternoon on social media

The leader of Damage CTRL saw Gail Kim's tweet and decided to chime in by revealing that she took a headlock takeover from Kim when she was only 19 years old. Tweeting out:

"19 year old Bayley took a headlock takeover from you once," she wrote.

Gail Kim responded to this tweet in a hilarious fashion. Tweeting back:

"I hope it was good *rolling on the floor laughing emoji*," Gail Kim wrote in reponse.

While it's unlikely that we'll ever see Gail Kim step into the ring to compete again, you have to remember the tried and true catchphrase, never say never.

What do you make of this back and forth between two of the greatest WWE Women's Superstars of all time? Do you think there's a chance that we could ever see this match somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

