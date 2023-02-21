Former WWE Women’s Champion has four-word reaction to fan backlash

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's sit-down interview on Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson had the two legends discuss kayfabe in the world of pro-wrestling today.

Abdullah the Butcher, a Canadian wrestler who was billed as the "Madman from Sudan," was taken as an example during the interview. The Deadman remarked that the world we live in today is driven by social media and superstars portraying one character on-screen and another online, making it hard for him to watch today's product.

With that being said, RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss received a lot of scorn from fans for posting a picture on her Instagram kissing her husband Ryan. Her on-screen character on Monday Night RAW involves supernatural elements, much like The Undertaker himself.

When a fan reacted to wrestlers breaking kayfabe on Twitter, claiming, "Which is why I hate Alexa Bliss," the former women's world champion made a casual comeback stating, "Get in line babe." You can check out the tweet below:

Since losing to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus. It was reported that the "indefinite break" isn't injury related. However, the return date for Little Miss Bliss has not yet been revealed.

Bray Wyatt assures that a meeting with Alexa Bliss in WWE will happen down the line

A reunion/feud between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss has been teased for months, but the storyline hasn't progressed much.

Just when it seemed Bliss was finally going to meet Wyatt after Uncle Howdy made a post-match appearance at the Royal Rumble, Bliss disappeared from WWE TV.

At the post-Rumble press conference, Bray, who is part of the blue brand, was asked about the "bridge" that he's "building" between him and Alexa Bliss, who is a mainstay on the red brand, to which the former WWE Champion responded by saying:

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable. I'm sure of that."

﻿The Wyatt-Uncle Howdy-Bliss saga has reportedly been put on hold as of now and is expected to continue post-WrestleMania 39.

