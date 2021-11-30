Former WWE Women's Champion praises Liv Morgan following contract signing on RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a contract signing for the WWE RAW Women's Championship between the champion, Becky Lynch, and the challenger, Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan delivered a tremendous promo against one of the better talkers in the women's division in "The Man" Becky Lynch. That performance on Monday Night RAW tonight earned the attention of former champion Alexa Bliss.

"Tell her Liv! #GoLiv," Bliss wrote on Twitter.

After a great back and forth between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, the match was made official for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. It'll be interesting if there is some sort of non-finish next week and this match gets added to the WWE Day One pay-per-view that already has Seth Rollins vs. Big E and potentially Edge vs. The Miz.

Liv Morgan is at the height of her seven-year career with WWE

Liv Morgan began her WWE career in October of 2014 when she reported to the WWE Performance Center for the first time. She would make her televised debut just a few months after that when she portrayed a crazy fan at NXT Takeover: Rival. At the event, she hopped over the rail and jumped on Tyler Breeze during his entrance.

Prior to her singles run, she was best known as part of the Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Neither are with the WWE any longer as Riott became Ruby Soho in AEW, and Sarah Logan is no longer in professional wrestling after having a child with her husband and current WWE Superstar Erik of the Viking Raiders.

