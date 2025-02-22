Former WWE Women's Champion puts Rhea Ripley on notice ahead of WrestleMania 41

For the second year straight, WWE's female talents will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to determine Rhea Ripley's challenger at WrestleMania 41. Ripley won the Women's World Title at the Netflix premiere of RAW by defeating Liv Morgan.

Ad

Liv Morgan broke out during her 226-day run with the belt in 2024. She and Ripley fought tooth and nail in various venues throughout her reign. Last year, they had a clear story heading into The Show of Shows, but Morgan was snubbed.

In an interview with O'Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson on The Rich Eisen Show's No-Contest Wrestling, Liv Morgan was asked whom she wishes to lock horns with at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Although she had a few names in mind, she ultimately brought up her arch-rival:

Ad

Trending

"I was going to say Rhea [Ripley]. That was gonna be my, you know what, I was going to fall out with Rhea but then I decided to not do it. I decided to not say it. Okay, Rhea. Rhea," she said. [From 36:46 to 37:04]

Ad

The Miracle Kid will revisit her rivalry with the former Judgment Day star if she prevails inside the Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Liv Morgan opens up about replacing Rhea Ripley in WWE's Judgment Day

Judgment Day has come a long way since WWE Hall of Famer Edge recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in 2022.

Ad

Liv Morgan replaced Rhea Ripley following SummerSlam 2024, where she retained the Women's World Title against the Australian superstar. Morgan stated she initially had doubts because of how different she is from Ripley, but ultimately decided to embrace the challenge:

"So, being in The Judgment Day, maybe, slightly [I felt] like, 'How is this going to work? They're an established group with Rhea [Ripley],' and I'm the exact opposite of Rhea, and so, 'How am I going to make this work?' But I like to think honestly that I'm like a little chameleon, and I can fit anywhere, and I'll make anything work. So, I was excited for the challenge, but look, it worked so beautifully. I love The Judgment Day."

Ad

Ad

On No-Contest Wrestling, the former Women's World Champion proposed a mixed tag team contest at WrestleMania involving 'Dirty' Dom, CM Punk, and the latter's wife, AJ Lee.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE