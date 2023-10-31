Former WWE Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, with one former WWE Women's Champion sending a heartfelt message to him.

Copeland, who now performs in AEW, met his wife Beth Phoenix in WWE. The couple started dating 12 years ago and were married on his 43rd birthday back in 2016.

In a post on her Instagram account, The Glamazon greeted his husband for their seventh wedding anniversary. She sent a heartfelt message while also sharing a photo from their wedding.

"Also…In honor of our anniversary and 12 years together I wanted to share this special photo from our wedding day. Love you, my mullet wearing, tattooed, bad joke telling, beefcake!" Phoenix wrote.

Phoenix greeted the former WWE Superstar known as Edge earlier for his birthday. It was in a separate post on Instagram, sharing several images of one of their hikes with their two daughters, Lyric and Ruby.

"Happy Birthday @edgeratedr ! Our village loves you. Our children treasure you," Phoenix wrote.

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut earlier this month at the end of WrestleDream. He's currently in a feud with his former tag team partner and real-life best friend, Christian Cage.

Rey Mysterio shocked to see Adam Copeland in AEW

Rey Mysterio and Adam Copeland won the WWE Tag Team Championship once during their legendary careers. They remained close, but it was a shock for Mysterio to see Copeland sign with AEW after his WWE contract expired.

"I was shocked 'cause we had just spoken a week before that. …We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match and, yeah, we'll be in touch 'cause we call each other every now and then," Mysterio told The MMA Hour.

Many fans thought Copeland would be a WWE lifer, but it was time for both sides to move on. He was with the company for around 27 years, including an 8-year in-ring retirement due to neck issues from 2011 to 2019.

