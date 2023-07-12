Former WWE women’s champion shares heartfelt message to her husband on his 43rd birthday

A WWE RAW star sent her husband a heartfelt message on his birthday.

Former WWE Superstar TJ Wilson celebrated his 43rd birthday today. The retired professional wrestler still works with the company as a producer and is married to former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Their relationship and wedding were featured on the Total Divas reality tv series. He performed under the name Tyson Kidd in the company and mainly competed in tag teams throughout his career.

Natalya took to Twitter today to send a heartfelt birthday message to her husband. She uploaded several photographs of TJ holding cats and referred to him as "the cat whisperer."

"Happy birthday to the cat whisperer @TJWilson😽," she tweeted.

Natalya wants to wrestle WWE star Dolph Ziggler

Natalya recently disclosed that she would like to wrestle former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler in a match.

Dolph Ziggler is an amazing talent in the ring and has had a very impressive career thus far. Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the veteran named Dolph Ziggler as one of her dream opponents. She mentioned how The Showoff is versatile and praised him for being consistent with his work over the years:

"Dolph Ziggler. I think Dolph is so versatile. People said Dolph is the Cal Ripken of the men, and you're the Cal Ripken of the women of WWE. But I look at Dolph, and he's been so consistently good for so long. But if I wanted to wrestle someone, it would be Dolph. I think he's so well-rounded. I think he's the Mr. Perfect of today's generation. So Dolph would be one of the people I would love to wrestle." she said. [1:36 - 2:06]

You can check out the full interview below:

The 41-year-old has lost both of her recent opportunities to capture the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator soundly defeated her at Night of Champions and then got the better of her once again last week on RAW in the rematch. It will be interesting to see when the former champion can make it back into the title picture on RAW.

