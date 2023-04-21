Former WWE Women's Champion wants to reach the same heights as John Cena and multiple other legends 

Over the years, performers such as John Cena, The Rock, and Kenny Omega have established themselves as some of wrestling's biggest stars. Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) has now expressed her desire to reach the same level as these megastars.

During her time in WWE, Moné established herself as one of the most iconic female stars in the company's history. She won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and also main evented WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 31-year-old star stated that she is aiming to make it as big as John Cena and many other trailblazers in the industry.

"I’m not the greatest women’s wrestler—I am the greatest wrestler,” says Moné. “When you think of John Cena, The Rock or Kenny Omega, I won’t stop until people are thinking of Mercedes Moné in that same light." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Mercedes Moné recently added even more gold to her resume after she defeated former WWE star Kairi this past February to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer on John Cena's most recent match

Earlier this month at WrestleMania 39, the 16-time World Champion faced off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Whilst many were happy to see the legend back in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine that Cena looked slightly disinterested during his match.

"I'm just old school and I just always believe in doing business, and I just don't think Cena did business. I don't know this, but I feel that Cena is basically going to spend the rest of his career on Hollywood doing movies and stuff. I don't know. I don't want to say this, but I don't think his heart is in wrestling like it used to be. He's thinking ahead to the movies and stuff now." [1:46 - 2:12] [H/T Sportskeeda]

In recent years, the leader of Cenation has veered away from the ring to work in the bright lights of Hollywood, with his breakout role as Peacemaker earning him many plaudits.

