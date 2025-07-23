Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion announces she is engaged in emotional post; Mercedes Mone, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & other stars react

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently announced that she is engaged, doing so via an emotional post on Instagram. Several of her former peers have reacted to the news with joy, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair, among others.Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance in WWE, got engaged to her boyfriend of multiple years, Naoufal Abouelhouda. She announced the news with this heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a few pictures:&quot;Cheers to forever 🥂 I SAID YES 💍 Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS ♾️❤️@naoufal_a,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany current and former WWE stars have commented on the post, expressing their happiness at the news. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) are among the most notable names to send their best wishes to Kacy Catanzaro. Her tag team partner Lacey Lane (fka Kayden Carter) also commented:Image via @kacycatanzaro on InstagramSeveral other big names have liked Catanzaro's post as well, including Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Chelsea Green:Image via @kacycatanzaro on InstagramSportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Kacy Catanzaro and Naoufal Abouelhouda on their engagement.How did Kacy Catanzaro's WWE career go?Kacy Catanzaro signed with the promotion in 2017, with the announcement coming during the Mae Young Classic Tournament. She wrestled under her real name for a few years and even entered the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise, where she lasted over 10 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.Catanzaro retired from wrestling due to a back injury later that year, but returned a few months later. She eventually began teaming with Kayden Carter as WWE changed her name to Katana Chance. The two won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in 2022 before going on to bigger and better things.Chance and Carter became Women's Tag Team Champions on the main roster by defeating Chelsea Green and Piper Niven at the end of 2023. However, after losing the title, the duo didn't reach those heights again. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter were ultimately released by WWE on May 2nd.They are believed to be on a 90-day non-compete clause, which would still be ongoing as of today. It remains to be seen what's next for Kacy Catanzaro in a professional capacity, following such a joyous moment in her personal life.