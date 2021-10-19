"Where's my tag team title?!" - Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion upset with Rhea Ripley for misplacing her title

It was reported earlier that Rhea Ripley had lost her bag containing her gear and WWE Women's Tag Team Title while on a live tour in New Mexico.

The Nightmare later took to Twitter to provide an update. Ripley posted a video showing her coming out to the ring wearing Damian Priest's pants, whom she also thanked. From her post, it can be inferred that Rhea Ripley has still not managed to find her gear and title.

However, as Ripley pointed out that she faced no problem without her gear, former Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley was not too thrilled with the situation.

Staying true to her heelish nature, The Role Model demanded to know the whereabouts of her tag team title.

"But where’s MY tag team title?!???? I birthed that baby!!!!!!!!!! You’re done for you nightmare idiot!!!!!!" Bayley wrote in a tweet.

Bayley has all the right reasons to feel upset with Ripley as she was the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks. Ripley and Nikki A.S.H are the current titleholders on Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen whether Ripley will address the instance of misplacing her gear and title tonight on RAW.

When will Bayley return to WWE?

Bayley last appeared on WWE TV in July 2021 where she told the WWE Universe that she would be taking some time off as she had torn her ACL. It was reported that she would be sidelined for approximately nine months.

She was also not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft that took place recently and as a result, is currently listed as a free agent.

A few months ago, Bayley teased that she was ready to step back inside a WWE ring, but there have been no updates since. As it stands right now, Bayley might not be coming back to WWE before early 2022.

