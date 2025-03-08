Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions officially break up after months, Liv Morgan reacts

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have officially broken up tonight after being together for months. Bianca Belair and Naomi are no longer a team after SmackDown Superstar Naomi confessed to mysteriously taking out Jade Cargill last year.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan, who was accused of attacking her, has issued a message after the heartbreaking segment tonight.

On the latest edition of the WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber, Belair and Naomi were engaged in an emotional segment.

The Glow cut a teary promo and finally showed her true colors, unveiling herself as the mastermind behind the backstage attack on The Storm last November.

Both women burst into tears when The EST of WWE ended things with The Glow and walked out.

Shortly after, Liv Morgan posted a tweet, claiming that if she had attacked Cargill, she would have bragged about it.

"Y’all already know if I pushed Jade on that car, I would been squatting down taking a selfie with her screaming 'I did it,'" Morgan wrote.

Naomi explained that Jade Cargill was piggybacking off Bianca Belair, which was why she did what she did.

The real-life Bloodline member tried to apologize to her partner before calling her an ungrateful b***h. The segment ended with Cargill storming down to the ring to catch Naomi with a Jaded in the kiddle of the ring.

