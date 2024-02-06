Former WWE World Champion reveals Vince McMahon's role in creating his iconic ring name

Vince McMahon's name was recently brought up by a former WWE World Champion when he was discussing the genesis of his iconic ring name.

The man in question is Nic Nemeth, better known worldwide as Dolph Ziggler.

While conversing with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Nemeth revealed that not only was he not a fan of the name he is best known for, it was not even what was initially considered:

“Heartbroken, absolutely heartbroken [laughs], and I am heartless, but I had to get a heart and then smash it in front of myself. I hope I’m remembering this right. I get a call on a Saturday night after an OVW show. ‘Hey, you’re debuting on Monday. Your name is David Diggler,’ yeah, you thought Dolph Ziggler was bad," he said.

After admitting that the proposed name "sucks," Nemeth was told that they needed a name with the "same consonant," disregarding his real name. When he finally showed up on Monday Night RAW ahead of his re-debut in September 2008, one of the names he suggested - Dolph - replaced David, meaning Dolph Diggler.

"So I get there, it says, ‘Dolph Diggler.’ I’m kind, ‘What?’ So I find Vince for the first time in my life, I bump into him and say, ‘Sir, we just went to reality-based. We got John Cena, Randy Orton, this says David Diggler or Dolph Diggler. My name is Nic Nemeth. You can Google my name, I broke these records. I would love to be the best possible reason that you have legitimacy in this new era.’ He goes, ‘Nope, Dolph Ziggler. It stands out. That’s it.’ He walked away, and I went, ‘Okay, here we go,'" Nemeth said. [H/T: Fightful]

16 years later, Nic Nemeth has reverted to his original name and is currently signed to TNA. He recently reunited with former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, with whom he created some remarkable moments during his tenure with the wrestling juggernaut promotion.

When Nic Nemeth disclosed how 14-time WWE World Champion influenced his in-ring style

Randy Orton is one of the most beloved stars of the current roster. He has had some memorable matches with The Showoff in WWE.

Nic Nemeth told Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT that Orton played a huge role in his in-ring style when he was starting out. According to Nemeth, The Viper had a more stoic demeanor and toned down the selling aspect of pro-wrestling:

"Randy Orton is awesome. But this is 12 or 15 years ago, or whatever it is," Ziggler began. "He is not the guy, but you can tell he is about to be, and I want to say it's maybe, like, Evolution. I think it's that, and he's like the coolest dude in the world."

The former WWE star continued:

"Black trunks, doesn't say a word, doesn't move his face, he's a psycho, so everybody, slowly, for a couple of months in Ohio Valley Wrestling, goes to black trunks, short black hair, no selling, not that Randy was no selling, because he is, it p****s me off how good he is at every aspect of our business," Nemeth on Randy Orton.

After nearly two decades since signing with WWE, Nemeth was released in September 2023. According to the man himself, it was expected way sooner. He remains a beloved superstar in the eyes of longtime fans.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE