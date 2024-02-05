Nick Nameth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) part of massive reunion following WWE release

It appears the WWE Universe is looking forward to Nic Nemeth's career despite the popular star no longer being part of the Stamford-based promotion.

The company's interest in today's bright young stars and its selective approach towards veterans getting the spotlight proved uncongenial to the growth of the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.

Henceforth, many of his fans are happy that he has found a new stomping ground. Meanwhile, Nemeth was seen in Ricardo Rodriguez's Facebook post recently. They were posing for a picture alongside Alberto Del Rio.

Nemeth and Del Rio created arguably WWE's best Money in the Bank cash-in of all time in April 2013. Rodriguez reminded fans of this in his Facebook post, which you can check out below:

"The Greatest Money in the Bank Cash In ever! #SiSiSi @albertopatronpromotions @nicnemeth @mcwprowrestling @luchalibreonline @luchalibreaaa @tnawrestling."

On the RAW after WrestleMania in 2013, Nemeth, AJ Lee, and Big E wasted little time after Del Rio's match, seizing the opportunity to steal the latter's World Title in a moment that evoked an incredible reaction from the live crowd in New Jersey.

Nic Nemeth on how his relationship with Alberto Del Rio changed in WWE

During a recent exclusive interview conducted by Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Nic Nemeth touched on a variety of topics. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed how he was scared to step inside the ring with Del Rio initially, but it changed eventually.

Furthermore, Nemeth commented on their cold relationship initially and how Del Rio made it seem bigger than it was:

"He [Alberto Del Rio] tells it a little differently! There wasn't any issue; I don't think [there was any] between us. We just didn't hang out. We weren't in the same friend group. It was just like, 'Hey, we're gonna work tonight. Okay, I'll see you!' There was nothing like [real-life animosity]. We just weren't really close. But this happens all the time."

The follow-up to this feud in 2013 saw Ziggler face Del Rio at the Payback Premium Live Event, where a double turn happened organically. While Ziggler became a babyface in the eyes of fans, Del Rio walked away with the World Heavyweight Championship.

