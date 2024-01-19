Nic Nemeth reveals how his relationship with Alberto Del Rio changed in WWE (Exclusive)

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, recently opened up about his relationship with Alberto Del Rio behind the scenes.

In 2013, Nemeth won the World Heavyweight Championship from Del Rio on the post-WrestleMania 29 episode of RAW after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The moment is widely viewed as one of the greatest cash-ins in WWE history.

Del Rio previously revealed that he and Nemeth disliked each other earlier in their careers. However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth played down suggestions that they did not get along:

"He tells it a little differently! There wasn't any issues I don't think between us. We just didn't hang out. We weren't in the same friend group. It was just like, 'Hey, we're gonna work tonight.' 'Okay, I'll see you.' There was nothing like [real-life animosity], we just weren't really close. But this happens all the time." [5:27 – 5:44]

Nic Nemeth on his on-screen chemistry with AJ Lee and Alberto Del Rio

Around the time of his feud with Alberto Del Rio, Nic Nemeth's Dolph Ziggler character was involved in an on-screen romance with AJ Lee. He was also tag team partners with Big E, then known as Big E Langston.

The former WWE star added that he had limited interactions with AJ Lee and Del Rio before he grew to respect them both:

"It happened with me and AJ as my manager years ago, someone that I just waved to in the hallway and walked by," Nemeth continued. "That was it. And then you get this camaraderie, this special bond, where you're like, 'We both wanna make this successful.' Whether it's an opponent of yours, someone on your team, a manager, you name it, and it just becomes you're both working so hard, you both start to learn the ins and outs of the other person, and then you're just there for them and it becomes this beautiful thing, and that is the exact same story with Del Rio." [5:44 – 6:12]

Nic Nemeth views Del Rio as one of his best WWE opponents. The 43-year-old believes their 2013 rivalry was so well received because they were both determined to prove they were the best:

"We weren't close, I didn't really know him, we hadn't been in the ring at all," Nemeth stated. "Once we got a couple of matches down because you don't know if someone's here [they could be] going through the motions or they're phoning it in, whatever. But when you realize someone else is trying to outdo everybody else with you and then this team comes together and we meld, it's art. It becomes art that you see on this canvas like, 'Woah, I knew these moves and these positions could happen, but I didn't know they could be that good, it can be that beautiful when it happens.'" [6:13 – 6:50]

Nic Nemeth received his release from WWE in September 2023. On January 20, he will headline WWC's Euphoria show against Ray Gonzalez.

