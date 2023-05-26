"We didn't like each other" - Alberto Del Rio explains how he finally came to respect WWE Superstar he initially didn't like (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio may have stepped away from WWE for a long time, but the star has fond memories of his feuds and matches from there. He spoke about his experience with Dolph Ziggler and how even though they didn't like each other at first, they had mutual respect once they started to work together.

Ziggler and Del Rio were part of a few memorable matches together. The former also cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Del Rio to become the world champion.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Alberto Del Rio spoke about his interactions with Ziggler and how they initially didn't like each other. Eventually, once they started to work together, they learned to respect one another.

"I have said this several times. Before [Dolph] Ziggler and I, started working in the ring together. We weren't friends. We didn't like each other. But it was true, our magic in the ring, how we gained respect for each other. Sometimes you see somebody, you don't see something special in that somebody. You go and run your mouth. It's very easy to run your mouth with no repercussions." (2:59 - 3:29)

Alberto Del Rio spoke about how he and Dolph Ziggler realized how good they were once they worked together in WWE

Alberto Del Rio admitted that when he and Ziggler worked together in the ring, they understood how good the other wrestler was. They began to respect each other and even spoke to one another, acknowledging each other's prowess.

"But once you're in the ring with that person, you go and say, 'Damn it, this guy is amazing.' And that's what happened. In his mind, I was not that good, in my mind, he was not that good till we were in the ring together. And we both were like, 'What the .... man, you're freaking good man.'" (3:31 - 3:51)

Avid Randy Orton Enjoyer @noneofurbiz29 God ziggler has had so many underrated classics. Edge at rumble 2011, del rio at payback 2011 (the selling of the concussion was just amazing man), vs bryan at bragging rights 2010, vs mcyntire in a steel cage on raw. He could've been so much bigger. God ziggler has had so many underrated classics. Edge at rumble 2011, del rio at payback 2011 (the selling of the concussion was just amazing man), vs bryan at bragging rights 2010, vs mcyntire in a steel cage on raw. He could've been so much bigger. https://t.co/Nyy6wrPWMu

The two had one of the most memorable feuds during their run in WWE together.

What is your favorite Alberto Del Rio moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

For any quotes used from this article, please provide credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : 0 votes