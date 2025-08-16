Former WWE World Champion teases being John Cena's final opponent

John Cena is nearing the end of his final run with WWE, which begs the question of who would be his opponent in his final outing to the squared circle. The Cenation leader's former colleague, Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), has shown interest in being Cena's final dance partner, despite no longer being a part of the company.Cena returned to WWE earlier this year to kickstart his retirement tour. The 17-time world champion will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year and has less than 15 appearances remaining on TV programming. He is scheduled for the upcoming edition of SmackDown and will also be in action at Clash in Paris, where he will face Logan Paul.John Cena also has a score to settle with Brock Lesnar, and the two could meet down the line. However, the 17-time world champion's final opponent has not yet been finalized, and fans have put forward many names regarding the same. Amid all the speculations, Dolph Ziggler also threw his name in the hat, proposing to be Cena's rival in his last match ever.Dolph posted a GIF of Rhea Ripley in reply to the question of Cena's final opponent, which could also mean that he wants Mami to send the Cenation Leader into retirement. However, the chances of that happening are even slimmer than Ziggler returning to WWE to be the GOAT's last opponent.WWE veteran wants to see John Cena face Bron Breakker in his final matchWWE veteran Bully Ray also recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's final opponent. Bully noted that he would like to see the Cenation Leader stand across the ring from Bron Breakker in his final outing to the squared circle.&quot;Bron Breakker... I don't want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don't want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don't want to see Cody,&quot; he said. The veteran also explained his decision, noting that he would like to see someone benefit from being Cena's rival in his last match:&quot;I want to see somebody that [sic] can benefit from this moment. Because the entire thing is going to be about a moment. The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is going to be when the bell rings and you are standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston. That's the moment. You're also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens,&quot; he added.Bron Breakker has been on a rapid ascent in WWE. He is touted as the next big thing and already has mixed it up with names like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.