  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Former WWE World Champion teases being John Cena's final opponent

Former WWE World Champion teases being John Cena's final opponent

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 16, 2025 20:20 GMT
John Cena on last week
John Cena on last week's SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

John Cena is nearing the end of his final run with WWE, which begs the question of who would be his opponent in his final outing to the squared circle. The Cenation leader's former colleague, Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), has shown interest in being Cena's final dance partner, despite no longer being a part of the company.

Ad

Cena returned to WWE earlier this year to kickstart his retirement tour. The 17-time world champion will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year and has less than 15 appearances remaining on TV programming. He is scheduled for the upcoming edition of SmackDown and will also be in action at Clash in Paris, where he will face Logan Paul.

John Cena also has a score to settle with Brock Lesnar, and the two could meet down the line. However, the 17-time world champion's final opponent has not yet been finalized, and fans have put forward many names regarding the same. Amid all the speculations, Dolph Ziggler also threw his name in the hat, proposing to be Cena's rival in his last match ever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Dolph posted a GIF of Rhea Ripley in reply to the question of Cena's final opponent, which could also mean that he wants Mami to send the Cenation Leader into retirement. However, the chances of that happening are even slimmer than Ziggler returning to WWE to be the GOAT's last opponent.

WWE veteran wants to see John Cena face Bron Breakker in his final match

WWE veteran Bully Ray also recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's final opponent. Bully noted that he would like to see the Cenation Leader stand across the ring from Bron Breakker in his final outing to the squared circle.

Ad
"Bron Breakker... I don't want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don't want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don't want to see Cody," he said.

The veteran also explained his decision, noting that he would like to see someone benefit from being Cena's rival in his last match:

"I want to see somebody that [sic] can benefit from this moment. Because the entire thing is going to be about a moment. The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is going to be when the bell rings and you are standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston. That's the moment. You're also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens," he added.

Bron Breakker has been on a rapid ascent in WWE. He is touted as the next big thing and already has mixed it up with names like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications