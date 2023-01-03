Former WWE writer bashes the "pathetic" idea of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenging The Usos at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

The Usos have been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have already defended their titles against numerous top groups. However, former head writer Vince Russo isn't exactly a fan of one rumored angle.

According to reports, though, Jimmy and Jey could potentially face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, with The Honorary Uce breaking away from The Bloodline. Owens and Zayn have previously teamed up in WWE. However, they are yet to win the tag team titles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his honest opinion on Zayn and Owens going after the tag titles in a WrestleMania match with The Usos.

"It's a WrestleMania match, bro? Oh my god. This is so sad. This is so, so freaking pathetic," said Russo. [35:32-35:43]

Amid the tension between Zayn and Reigns, the 38-year-old star could soon find himself booted out of The Bloodline by The Head of the Table.

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Sami Zayn, The Usos, and The Bloodline for months

Kevin Owens has been involved in The Bloodline's business for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, he teamed up with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a losing effort against Roman Reigns' faction.

Last week on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion won one over The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce. The babyface star teamed up with John Cena on the blue brand to beat The Bloodline in a tag team match.

Fast forward to this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Owens once again found himself on the losing side. The Usos and Zayn beat him and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

The match's closing stages saw Solo Sikoa interfere and take Owens out of the equation with help from Jey Uso.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will reunite before WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

