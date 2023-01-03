Sami Zayn and The Usos beat 38-year-old star's team in controversial fashion on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Usos and Sami Zayn were in action in a six-man tag team match. The Bloodline members faced Kevin Owens' team as the former Universal Champion found tag team partners in the form of The Street Profits.

During the match, Montez Ford seemed distracted and refused to assist Owens by tagging himself in. Eventually, an irate KO tagged Ford into the match, who then went after every member of The Bloodline.

The match's closing stages witnessed one last twist as Solo Sikoa returned to ringside after beating Elias in a Music City Street Fight. He went after Angelo Dawkins and took him out of the match.

Sikoa then briefly teamed up with Jey Uso to take the 38-year-old out of the equation. This allowed Zayn to hit a Helluva Kick on Ford inside the ring, leading to another dominant win for The Bloodline.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn suffered a major loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens. On WWE RAW tonight, The Bloodline regained their lost momentum and finally returned to winning terms throughout two separate matches.

