Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized the opening segment of this week's RAW between Adam Pearce and The Bloodline.

The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa invaded the red brand and caused havoc by demolishing the announce table and attacking a crew member. After things were under control, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced they would compete on the show, with Solo facing Elias and The Usos & Sami facing Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized The Bloodline for easily accepting Pearce's demands instead of standing their ground by refusing to obey the order.

"Then [Adam] Pearce comes out, 'Oh no no no, you guys are gonna wrestle today.' Bro they're heels, they don't even attempt to leave the building. They don't even say 'No, we are not, you gonna make us wrestle? We're done here, we're leaving.' Not even that. 'Okay, yeah, whatever you've got.' It's so illogical and so stupid. It goes back to every single one of these people living in a wrestling bubble, and repeating the same things over and over and over again," said Russo. (11:25-12:04)

The Bloodline was upset over their loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens on SmackDown

On the final SmackDown of 2022, 16-time world champion John Cena made his in-ring return. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce lost the bout, which caused The Bloodline to wreak havoc on RAW this week.

Later in the night, Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Street Fight. Meanwhile, The Usos & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

