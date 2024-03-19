Former WWE writer brushes off Paul Heyman's RAW appearance as "absolutely lame" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has spoken about Paul Heyman's recent appearance on RAW this week.

The Wiseman interrupted Cody Rhodes' promo, stating that he was out to offer an apology to The American Nightmare. He even struck a deal with Cody, asking him to show up alone to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE teased the Heyman appearance and got the fans excited. He claimed that the exchange between Cody and Heyman fizzled out when they got to the actual segment without any real payoff.

"This is what I really hate. You got a Heyman tease, and they're using this kind of as a thread. Then, they don't pay it off. Then it's lame. Okay, bro, let's see what Paul Heyman's gonna do. He's got something up his sleeve. And then, by the time we get to the in-ring, it was absolutely lame. They didn't pay that off." [From 8:28 onward]

It will be a critical WrestleMania weekend for Paul Heyman this year. While accompanying The Bloodline on both nights of the Show of Shows, he will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

