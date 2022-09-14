“Literally a rock is writing this show” - Former WWE writer brutally roasts a peculiar element in Dominik’s promo on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not the biggest fan of Dominik's current booking on RAW. He took particular interest in the 25-year-old star's promo which saw him snarling.

Dominik addressed Edge and Rey Mysterio during a pre-recorded promo in which he justified his betrayal. The newest Judgment Day member claimed to have turned into a man once Rhea Ripley whispered in his ears.

It was during this segment that Dominik snarled between his statements. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling's Legion on RAW, Vince Russo talked about the incident and asked if anyone ever did it. Russo argued that it was an unnecessary detail and did nothing to add to Dominik's heel persona.

He also took a shot at the show writers and labeled them as "literal rocks" for the segment. Vince Russo was quoted as saying:

"Here’s another thing, bro, with Dominik’s promo. Chris [Legion of RAW co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone], have you ever said anything in your life, whether it's here on this show, whether it’s to your lovely wife, whether it’s to your kids, whether it’s to your patients, have you ever made a statement, and at the end of saying of what you’ve said, have you ever snarled at anyone? Why is Dominik snarling? If snarling gets you heat… the guy is snarling, and you’re sitting in your home like, ‘Oh! I hate this guy, he snarled.’ It’s like literally a rock is writing this show. This is the lowest level, like ‘I am a heel, I am going to snarl.’ Oh my god, bro, please. Please.” [18:80 – 19:40]

Russo also mentioned that Dominik had no reason to imitate Eddie Guerrero inside the ring. He believes those antics are forced onto the characters to fetch "cheap heat" but have no significance from a storyline perspective.

Dominik locked horns with Edge in the main event of WWE RAW

Despite Rey Mysterio's repeated requests, Edge was determined to make Dominik pay for his betrayal. The two superstars met in the main event of this week's WWE RAW that ended in chaos. Dominik embraced his heel persona, and the Rated-R Superstar worked well to put his opponent over.

Edge wanted to seek revenge, but his plans quickly fell apart when Damian Priest and Finn Balor rushed to the squared circle to run interference. The Judgment Day members took turns attacking the WWE Hall of Famer inside the ring before encouraging Dominik to use a steel chair as a weapon.

The vicious attack ended with the stable targeting Edge's leg. He was left struggling with pain once Balor jumped over the top turnbuckle to hit the steel chair strategically placed on his knees. We may see the former WWE Champion take some time off television following the match, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Dominik in the coming weeks.

