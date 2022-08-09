"Seriously man?" - Former WWE writer claims 13-time champion isn't on Shawn Michaels' level, disagrees with Hall of Famer (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins isn't at Shawn Michaels' level after WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently compared the two.

In a recent tweet, the former D-Generation X member suggested that Rollins is the modern-day version of The Heartbreak Kid.

"@WWERollins is the new HBK! And that’s saying something cuz @ShawnMichaels was the best!" wrote James.

Check out his tweet below:

Speaking on Sporstkeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo disagreed with Road Dogg's opinion of The Messiah. He also recalled working alongside Michaels back in the day:

"Shawn Michaels was the greatest all around wrestler I ever worked with. I've said that on record, I've said it to Shawn, I ain't saying that about Seth Rollins. Listen man, if Road Dogg feels that way, that's great. That's my opinion, Road Dogg is entitled to his opinion because I worked with Shawn. Bro, look at any Shawn promo and then look at the Joker. Come on bro, like, seriously man?" said Russo. [20:54-21:54]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo also commented on Seth Rollins' recent match on this week's WWE RAW

During the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his take on Seth Rollins being booked against Angelo Dawkins on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday, the former WWE Universal Champion locked horns with Dawkins' tag team partner, Montez Ford. However, Vince Russo didn't seem to appreciate the booking, as he felt it was similar to Vince McMahon's style.

He said:

"Bro this is Vince McMahon booking. He [Seth Rollins] beat [Montez] Ford last week, so we'll book him against [Angelo] Dawkins and let him beat. Eating up time, eating up time. This is Vince McMahon booking bro, 101."

With two stellar matches between Rollins and Street Profits in consecutive weeks, it will be interesting to see how this feud progresses moving forward.

If you use any content from this article in your esteemed publication, please embed the video above and send a H/T to Sportskeeda.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh