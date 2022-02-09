"You almost start questioning" - Former WWE writer is confused regarding Kevin Owens' current character (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' current character on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Owens teamed up with Seth Rollins to face RK-Bro. While the two former Universal Champions managed to secure the win, RAW went off the air with Owens being hit by an RKO from Randy Orton.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo expressed confusion regarding Owens' character. The former head writer questioned multiple times whether the 37-year-old is currently a heel, as he is teaming with Rollins but was also the victim of an RKO.

“That’s the thing bro, it’s like you almost start questioning, wait a minute, ‘Is Kevin Owens a heel?’ But then he is teaming with Rollins and Orton hits him with the RKO twice, so I guess, yeah, he is a heel, okay. He is a heel, I wasn’t sure, but bro, I don’t know," said Russo. (56:13)

Russo went on to compare RAW's action to that of a house show, which usually takes a more nonsensical but crowd-pleasing direction:

"Chris, these are house shows. They're house shows, bro. They're playing to the pop. And like I said, if this was a stand-alone, that’s fine. But everybody's seeing this every single week on television,” said Russo. (56:34)

Kevin Owens will not feature in this year's Elimination Chamber Match

On the most recent episode of RAW, Kevin Owens failed to secure his spot in this year's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Owens' tag team partner on the night, Seth Rollins, will be one of Bobby Lashley's five challengers in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory will also be locked in the Elimination Chamber alongside the aforementioned superstars.

Owens also had a singles match against Austin Theory on this week's RAW, coming out victorious after a hard-fought battle with the up-and-coming star.

Owens picked up the win over Theory with a Cannonball and a suplex. Though Theory tried to rally with a superkick and stunner to take down Owens, he was unable to put the former Universal Champion away.

In the aftermath, Owens requested Sonya Deville to include him in the Elimination Chamber. Unfortunately for the Canadian superstar, his wish was not granted.

