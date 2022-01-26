"It was so stupid" - Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' current gimmick with brutally honest opinion (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his take on Seth Rollins' current character.

Over the past few years, Rollins' laugh has become quite an important aspect of his character. It is safe to say that the former Universal Champion's laugh has become iconic in its own right. However, one man who certainly isn't the biggest fan of Rollins' laugh and his gimmick is Vince Russo.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Rollins' gimmick is becoming repetitive. He also went on to label the former Universal Champion's iconic laugh as "stupid."

“It’s the same thing with that stupid laugh at the end, and god, bro, like whatever," said Russo. "It was so stupid, man."

The former WWE writer went on to say that he recently saw an old interview in which Rollins tried to explain his gimmick.

Speaking in regards to the interview, the former WWE veteran said that Rollins' vision of his character isn't coming across on TV.

“(...)I actually saw an interview with Seth about a week ago, where he’s trying to explain what the character is and I’m like really?" said Russo. "Bro, not for nothing. None of that is coming across on TV. What you think you’re portraying, none of that is coming across on TV, none."

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW video below:

Seth Rollins will Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2022 show

Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

The match between the two former Shield stablemates has been brewing for several weeks now, as both men have delivered heated promos ahead of this compelling clash.

Rollins and Reigns have been connected to each other since they debuted in WWE. The duo arrived as part of The Shield, alongside former Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), who is currently signed to AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming showdown between Seth Rollins and the defending Universal Champion promises to be an encounter that the WWE Universe shouldn't miss out on. It will be interesting to see whether Rollins can finally end Roman Reigns' historic title reign.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Yes No 7 votes so far