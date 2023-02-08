Former WWE writer demands Triple H ask a big question after teasing new feud on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has urged Triple H to ask a difficult question before booking an angle on RAW featuring former NXT Superstars.

WWE recently teased a storyline on RAW featuring Nikki Cross where she was caught stalking Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis. LeRae only found out about her after looking at a sketch Lumis made for her that featured Cross in the background.

The segment teased a potential feud between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross, considering the latter has been stalking the recently promoted superstar over the last couple of weeks.

Vince Russo believes that this rivalry doesn't have enough substance to draw viewers. He argued that Triple H should ask himself if anybody would care to watch the feud between Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae. Russo also suggested that WWE should use that time to build someone like Elias, as the RAW roster doesn't need more women.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE RAW review, Vince Russo said the following:

"If I am Triple H, I am going to ask myself a question: who is going to care about this Candice LeRae-Nikki Cross feud? I swear to god when we get to JBL what JBL says to Baron Corbin, 'You are a channel changer.' Who are the people tuning in for Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae's feud, who are these people? Do you mean to tell me it wouldn't be more valuable to you to build Elias and make that guy mean something? Are you going to take that time and instead put it over here with Nikki Cross? It's not like you need more, you've got plenty of women on the show. [35:10-36:09]

Nikki Cross set to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber

Nikki Cross qualified directly for the Women's Elimination Chamber match alongside Asuka from RAW. They will join SmackDown's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The four women received a spot in the match as they were the last superstars to be eliminated from Royal Rumble Match.

The following week saw Carmella and Natalya book the last two spots by winning their respective qualifiers on RAW and SmackDown. All six women will lock horns inside the monstrous structure for a title shot against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Cross, a former women's champion, has reverted to her old gimmick and looks determined to establish her dominance on RAW. Interestingly, Candice LeRae competed and lost in the Elimination Chamber qualifier. While WWE has teased a potential feud between the two superstars, there are speculations about Cross possibly forming a bond with Dexter Lumis on RAW.

