"I would buy into that one thousand percent" - Former WWE writer details how he would book Ciampa's gimmick on the main roster (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has detailed how he would book former NXT Champion Ciampa on the main roster.

Since transitioning to the red brand, the 37-year-old hasn't been as successful as he was on the former black-and-gold brand. He has also played second fiddle to The Miz in the latter's feud with AJ Styles in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he would book Ciampa as a 'dirty fighter,' who would take his opponents to the limit by utilizing every trick in the book.

"Bro just by looking at Ciampa, this is how I would book this guy. Bro this is a guy that would pull out just every trick in the book to hurt you. He would bite you, he would literally go to rake your eyes out, he would rip your tongue out of your mouth."

He added:

"He's that kind of a dirty street fighter where there are no rules, no regulations, he uses whatever he can get his hands on. I mean that's the way the guy looks. I mean if that was the gimmick, I would buy into that one thousand percent because if he was just out of his mind and whatever it took to beat you, I would believe that." [36:15 – 39]

Vince Russo previously criticized Ciampa's run on the main roster

During a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo heavily criticized Ciampa's run on the main roster so far.

He claimed that the former NXT star hasn't been able to get himself over with the WWE Universe. Russo said:

"He's not over bro. He's not over at all. He's not even good little hand status at this point. How many years has he invested in NXT? You're talking about a seven-year investment and this is what you're getting. It's like somebody being in your minor league system for seven years and then bringing them up to the big league and this is what you get."

The former NXT Champion's alliance with The Miz could lead to a potential tag team match against the duo of Logan Paul and AJ Styles, considering that The A-Lister attacked The Phenomenal One previously on RAW. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Blackheart.

