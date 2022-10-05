Former WWE writer details the offer he made for Bray Wyatt to join a startup promotion

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wanted Bray Wyatt to join his upcoming promotion and presented him with an offer.

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), a second-generation wrestler, created one of the scariest personas in WWE called The Fiend. Unfortunately, he was let go by WWE last year.

Since then, Bray Wyatt hasn't signed with any major promotions. Recently, several hints have indicated that the 'White Rabbit' might be Wyatt, who is on his way back. On the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled how he wanted Wyatt in his startup promotion and offered him a contract:

"Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I'll confirm that. I've put out an offer there and I think it's a creative offer. Financially I wouldn't be able to compete with the WWE, but I've put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don't think I'm going to get it as the weeks go on, but we'll see. You never know, and if I don't, then I'll shift gears again like I did the last time." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Currently, there are no updates on whether Wyatt is a free agent or he signed with WWE, but several Easter eggs and hints are pointing towards Bray Wyatt returning to WWE.

Freddie Prinze Jr. updates on the wrestling promotion he had invited Bray Wyatt for

In 2008, Freddie Prinze Jr. made his first appearance in WWE at WrestleMania 24. After developing a good relationship with the company, they hired him to perform in a few segments with Randy Orton and work on weekly shows.

He's currently in the process of creating his own promotion and wanted to make Karrion Kross his first world champion, but Kross returned to WWE.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze provided an update on the wrestling promotion and how much work has been done.

"I'm still moving forward. I have a finished draft, a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don't have a TV deal in place, but I have, very close to that." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

It would be interesting to see another wrestling promotion in a market highly dominated by WWE.

What do you think about Prinze's upcoming wrestling promotion? Sound off in the comment section.

