"You're going to get a call from Hunter" - Details on former WWE writer's deleted message to Karrion Kross

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed that he planned to book Karrion Kross as the champion of his upcoming promotion before the latter made his shocking return to WWE SmackDown last week.

Over the last few days, one of the biggest talking points in the company has been the return of the former NXT Champion, alongside his wife, Scarlett. Kross instantly made a statement by taking out Drew McIntyre in the show's closing moments. He later shifted his attention towards Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, staring him down as the episode went off the air.

On the recent episode of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. shared some exciting details about his chat with Kross before he returned. The former WWE writer disclosed that he planned to have Karrion Kross as the world champion of his upcoming wrestling promotion.

"I get a text that says, 'hey man, I need some advice, let's chat.' And so I already know, I already know, and I almost wrote him the day before, 'hey with Vince gone you're going to get a call from Hunter.' I literally wrote this text, and I said 'and he's going to offer you the moon and if you say no you are out of your mind so don't trip."

However, these plans were eventually scrapped because the 37-year-old performer received an offer to return from Triple H. Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he sent a message to Kross about Hunter potentially contacting him soon but later deleted it, only for Kross to later confirm he did receive one.

"Then I deleted the whole text and instead, I just sent him a picture from this storyboard guy that is doing part of the show for me so that I can pitch it properly. I just sent him a picture of some of the storyboard stuff instead because I didn't want to freak him out." said Freddie Prinze Jr. (H/T - Fightful)

WWE seemingly has some big plans for Karrion Kross

With Triple H at the helm of things in the global juggernaut, fans can expect him to book Karrion Kross as a dominant force going forward. As per a recent report, both Kross and Scarlett are listed internally as part of SmackDown's roster, with the former ranked as the second biggest heel after The Tribal Chief

Moreover, though Scarlett would appear as Kross's on-screen manager for the foreseeable future, WWE reportedly isn't against her competing in the ring down the line. With this week's episode of SmackDown inching closer, the anticipation regarding Karrion Kross's next move is through the roof.

Do you think Kross could be the one to end Reigns' record-breaking title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

