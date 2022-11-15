Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the issues with Bobby Lashley looking to regain the United States title.

Lashley interrupted Seth Rollins' promo this week and said that he wanted his US title back. The Visionary stated that it seemed Lashley had lost control since this loss to Brock Lesnar. Mustafa Ali interrupted the two men, leading to a match between him and The All Mighty.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE needed to equate the title with money.

"I want to point something out here. Lashley comes in and the first thing he says when he comes into the ring is, 'I want my title back.' My question to that is, 'Why? What does that title represent?' They've got to make that title represent money."

The wrestling veteran wanted more depth in the storyline where Bobby would speak out on all the perks he was missing out on because he didn't have the championship.

"when I don't have that title, I am making less money. As champion, the purses are more, the endorsement deals, the free dinners at five-star restaurants. They've got to establish why the belts are important. And the only way you're gonna do that is to make it clear that it's business and it's money." [From 8:22 - 9:12]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

Bobby Lashley decimated Mustafa Ali on RAW this week

When Mustafa Ali interrupted Bobby Lashley on RAW, the former WWE Champion issued a warning and told him to stay away. However, Ali initiated an attack on The All Mighty, leading to a matchup inside the ring.

Lashley was in no mood for fun and planted Ali with several Spinebusters and an earth-shattering Spear. He finally applied the Hurt Lock, forcing the referee to put an end to the match.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will be able to recapture the United States Championship from Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

