Former WWE writer discusses how WWE ruined a booking angle with Bobby Lashley for "no reason" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bobby Lashley's booking during the latter half of this year.

On the December 12 episode of RAW, Lashley faced Seth Rollins for an opportunity to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, The All Mighty went berserk after the referee missed a spot leading to his eventual loss.

Things descended into chaos as the star attacked several WWE officials, including Adam Pearce, who fired him. However, the following day, Pearce reinstated Bobby, putting an end to the angle.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the entire angle with Bobby Lashley being fired was useless. He detailed that Adam Pearce reinstated him the next day, and the storyline had no payoff.

"I cracked up today because one of the last things, they said on RAW tonight was Bobby Lashley has been reinstated. Bro, no reason. So I'm like, 'Why did we go through that whole thing for him to be reinstated?' Like really, bro?" [47:28 - 49:47]

Bobby Lashley had a strong showing in 2022

It was an eventful year for Bobby Lashley as he broke away from The Hurt Business and established himself as one of the biggest stars of the red brand.

Lashley won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He broke his alliance with MVP and became the first to defeat Omos during their showdown at WrestleMania 38. The star also had a dominant run with the United States Championship before losing it to Seth Rollins.

At Crown Jewel, Lashley faced The Beast Brock Lesnar. Although he lost the match, he could manhandle Lesnar like no man before and walked out of Saudi Arabia as a massive monster.

