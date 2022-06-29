“This is going to take some acting chops” - Former WWE writer on Dominik Mysterio potentially joining The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio potentially joining the ranks of The Judgment Day.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Dominik and Rey bumped into Finn Balor and Damian Priest backstage. Priest stated that The Judgment Day will take over before he talked about people who lead others down the wrong path. In doing so, he seemingly took a shot at Rey for how he has mentored his son in the company. The Judgment Day duo also teased recruiting Dominik to the stable.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that Dominik needs to work on his acting skills if he ends up joining the villainous stable:

"This is going to take some acting chops, bro, if he's going to have to be able to pull this off. He's never been in a situation where he had to do any kind of acting before," said Russo. (from 29:02 to 29:15)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Judgment Day on WWE RAW next week

For the first time since Balor joined the stable, he and Priest will wrestle their first tag team match on WWE RAW next week. The duo will face Rey and Dominik Mysterio after the aforementioned confrontation on Monday night.

The match was set up after The Master of 619, agitated by Priest's words, challenged the heels to a match. Balor also took a shot at Rey, stating that rather than having bad luck, Dominik might have a bad father.

The Mysterios were recently involved in a lengthy feud with Veer Mahaan, who defeated Dominik in his first singles match on WWE RAW. Rey and Dominik also worked together to eliminate the Indian star from the Last Chance Money In The Bank Qualifying Battle Royal on Monday.

