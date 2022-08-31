"Maybe wrestlers in lewd acts" - Former WWE writer explains how creative could improve Theory's character work under Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has explained how the creative team could improve Theory's character work with Triple H, who is now in charge of WWE creative.

One of the vital aspects of Theory's gimmick is his phone, which he uses to take selfies from time to time. At times, the former United States Champion has also been spotted taking selfies with his opponents.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained how that Theory could use his phone to record secret conversations of wrestlers and how the same gimmick could be utilized.

"Yes, Lewis, absolutely, if he could catch things on his phone that we shouldn't be seeing. Maybe conversations, maybe wrestlers in lewd acts. Yes, if it got more creative, absolutely yes Lewis, yes." said Russo [46:40 – 47]

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette believes Theory reach the levels of The Rock or Kurt Angle

According to Jim Cornette, WWE star Theory has the potential to be pushed to the levels of The Rock or Kurt Angle.

While he is yet to win the Undisputed WWE World Championship, Theory has a bright future ahead of him and Cornette thinks the same as well. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran compared the Money in the Bank briefcase holder to two all-time greats.

Cornette said:

"If Vince [McMahon] was still in his right mind and if wrestling was still in its right mind, Theory would be progressing along about the path of a Kurt Angle or a Rock about twenty years ago. He doesn't have the personality and the promo of The Rock but he's actually a better worker than The Rock was then. I don't know if he's a better athlete than Kurt Angle or possibly even as quick a learner but at this stage of the game, he's a better promo than Kurt was."

Theory was recently confronted by the returning Johnny Gargano, who superkicked his former protege upon his return.

