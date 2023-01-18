Seth Rollins suffered a pinfall loss to Bobby Lashley in the main event of RAW this week, and Vince Russo thinks that he should've been protected from the loss.

The two stars collided in a 6-Pack Challenge for an opportunity at the United States Championship. Other competitors involved in the bout were Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Finn Balor. The All Mighty last eliminated The Visionary with help from MVP and Omos to become the #1 contender for the title.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Seth Rollins should've been protected in the match and shouldn't have been pinned so easily.

"Here's a question I have man, because I always say, just as important as getting a talent over, you've got to protect your talent, just as important. How the heck was Seth Rollins protected here? That I don't get a bit man. You've got to get over but protect your top talent. Would Austin have ever lost a match like that? I don't get that bro," said Russo. (1:04:18-1:04:50)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo thinks WWE should've come up with another finish for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley on RAW

The Visionary and The All Mighty were the last competitors left in the match after the rest were eliminated. The All Mighty hit Seth Rollins with a spear to win the match. He will now face Austin Theory for the US Title on RAW next week.

Vince Russo shared that instead of Rollins being pinned, there should've been a different finish to the match to protect the former WWE Champion.

"If it were me, I would have done something controversial like the double pin, you know what I'm saying? The ref counts the 1-2-3, we're not sure who won the match and almost used that as a cliffhanger going into next week. But I would have done something like that or at least bro Seth gets the shoulder up at the last second; the ref misses it because he's out of position," said Russo.

He then continued:

"Something like that protects Seth Rollins and they need to go out and be the babyface and say you know, none of us are right 100% of the time, the ref blew it. But Lashley we're gonna cross paths again, that's all you have to do. That would have been so easy to do," he added. (1:05:07-1:05:52)

Bobby Lashley has defeated Austin Theory before in a US Title match, and it'll be interesting to see whether he can do it again at RAW XXX.

Do you think Lashley will dethrone Theory for the US Title? Sound off in the comments section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes