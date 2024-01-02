Former WWE writer in favor of Roman Reigns' WrestleMania showdown against high-profile opponent (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is on board with the idea of having Roman Reigns face off against the Rock at WrestleMania.

The People's Champ made an electrifying comeback this week on RAW Day 1. He made quick work of Jinder Mahal in the ring before getting on the mic for a promo. The Brahma Bull asked the fans whether he should sit at the Head of the Table, hinting at a possible matchup against Roman in the future.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his support for the match. He felt that Rock vs. Reigns was the biggest match WWE could book for the Showcase of Immortals. He pointed out that the clash between these two wrestling icons would attract a lot of eyeballs.

"The Rock and Roman Reigns is the biggest match they could produce for WrestleMania without a shadow of a doubt. So, I am not going to argue with that decision." [From 5:57 onwards]

There is still some time for WrestleMania 40, and it will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to progress this storyline.

