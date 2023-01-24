Former WWE writer was instructed to never tell Vince McMahon he loved legendary gimmick

Former WWE writer Andrew Goldstein recently shared that he was told by Bruce Prichard never to say to Vince McMahon that he loved The Undertaker's American Badass character.

The Undertaker had several character incarnations throughout his prestigious career, but the American Badass was easily one of his most popular. He debuted the gimmick at Judgment Day 2000 and immediately won over the hearts of the fans.

Taking to Twitter, Goldstein stated that during a creative meeting, he mentioned out loud that he had a deep connection to The American Badass, a comment that immediately got him shushed by Bruce Prichard, who advised him never to mention that to Vince McMahon.

True story: I once mentioned in a WWE creative meeting that I loved the American Badass and Bruce quickly shushed me and advised me NEVER to mention that in front of Vince [McMahon]. #RAW30

The Undertaker reprised his American Badass character at WWE RAW XXX

The Undertaker may no longer be an active competitor, but there was no keeping The Deadman away from the 30th Anniversary show of RAW.

Despite Vince McMahon seemingly not liking the character, the seven-time world champion showed up as The American Badass and shared the ring with top WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

Taker and Wyatt have quite a history together in the company. At WrestleMania 31, Wyatt came close to adding another loss to Taker's famous 'Mania record but ultimately fell victim to the Tombstone Piledriver.

Years later, the Wyatt Family would clash with the Brothers of Destruction at the 2015 edition of Survivor Series, where they also came up short.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Phenom sided with The Eater of Worlds to confront LA Knight. He put Knight in a choke before shoving him towards Wyatt, who delivered a Sister Abigail. Taker then seemingly whispered something into Wyatt's ears.

How do you feel about The Undertaker's American Badass gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

