Former WWE writer makes a bold prediction for Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his predictions for the Survivor Series WarGames match between Team Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Survivor Series will witness RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and her team including Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner. The team is set to go up against the Bayley-led team having Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. The hostilities between the two factions started as far back as SummerSlam this year when The Role Model returned and had a staredown with Belair.

On the latest Writing with Russo episode, the wrestling veteran pointed out that it made sense for the babyfaces to win the WarGames match given the magnitude of the event.

"I think a pay-per-view like this, I was gonna say a big pay-per-view because it's supposed to be a big pay-per-view, I mean in this case, I would get the babies over."

Russo, however, did not rule out a swerve where Alexa Bliss could turn on her team, leading to Damage CTRL walking away as the victors.

"Absolutely, there's no questioning that. I've been noticing that. She's always the last one. Yeah, I agree with that bro." [From 19:18 - 20:55]

You can watch the full video here:

WWE has still not revealed the mystery partner for Bianca Belair's team

Last week on RAW, both factions tried to fill the slots for the WarGames match. Damage CTRL, after having secured the services of Nikki Cross, reached out to Mia Yim to enlist her as well.

However, the returning star refrained from joining the faction and later emerged as part of the Bianca Belair-led side. Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley then joined forces with Damage CTRL, forming a formidable lineup for WarGames.

The EST of WWE, however, has one trick up her sleeve since a slot in her team is still vacant and one more member needs to join her ranks. This has gotten fans speculating about the identity of the mystery member.

Who do you think will be the mystery partner for team Bianca Belair? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes