"That match is bigger than the title" - Former WWE Magazine writer on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania

Former WWE Magazine writer Brian R. Solomon recently gave his take on the potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 39.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not been a regular on the company's programming since defeating Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38. His most recent appearance came on the June 17 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Riddle to retain his title.

Solomon, an author and former employee of WWE Magazine, believes that the promotion currently has the 37-year-old champion in a holding pattern. He recently spoke with the Cheap Heat Productions podcast and said that there aren't too many options for The Tribal Chief right now.

Brian said that there are superstars that Reigns could have a good match with (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar), but fans know that they are not going to defeat him.

During the interview, Solomon also discussed the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He stated that a match between the two cousins is bigger than the title.

"We're thinking The Rock might be on the horizon for WrestleMania but like I've said before, they don't need the title for that match. That match is bigger than the title. You can have Rock vs. Roman, Cody vs. somebody, maybe Brock for the title. The more I think about it, the more I think that might actually be what happens," Solomon said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paul Heyman on a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock

The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling for an interview to talk about the potential match-up between Reigns and The People's Champion.

He claimed that the match is simply a fantasy at the moment and will remain that way until The Rock puts his name on a contract.

“It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 thousand people live, cheering on as The Tribal Chief smashes The Rock,” Heyman added. “It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns… then, now, and forever. Not until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.” [6:36-7:02]

It remains to be seen whether a WrestleMania match between The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull will eventually take place at The Show of Shows.

Sportskeeda Wrestling took a look at five hints that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will happen at some point in WWE, and you can check that out here.

